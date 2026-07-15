Dep. FM warns US of firm retaliation against aggression

“Our armed forces will respond decisively to the aggressive acts committed by the American regime,” Gharibabadi stated, adding that Iran’s military is actively carrying out its defensive duties.

“We will not leave any aggression or action against the Iranian nation unanswered, and we will deliver crushing blows in response,” he emphasized.

Gharibabadi directly addressed Washington, stating that the U.S. administration should recognize the futility of this escalatory path.

“The American regime and its president must know that this is a path they have traveled before, only to meet with failure,” the deputy foreign minister said.

He concluded by asserting that Iran has previously dealt severe blows to its adversaries: “We have previously inflicted heavy defeats on both the United States and the Zionist regime.”

MNA