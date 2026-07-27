Gharibabadi slams US, Zionist regime’s stance against ICC

“The Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, the accused with an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, brazenly declares that the US Secretary of State has pledged to act against the Court pursuing him,” Gharibabadi wrote in a post on X.

“They call the Court ‘corrupt’ because it dared to pursue Washington’s wanted criminal,” he added, referring to Benjamin Natanyahu.

It came after the Israeli regime’s prime minister wrote on X that he had held talks with US Secretary State Marco Rubio and that Washington had pledged to take action against the ICC.

Netanyahu described the ICC as “an institution that undermines justice, attacks democratic and sovereign nations and seeks to subordinate their security to the decisions of unaccountable and corrupt officials in The Hague.”

MNA/TSN