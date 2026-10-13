If Iran attacked, consequences to be extended beyond region

Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks in an interview with RIA Novosti on Tuesday, emphasizing that the US, in case of renewed aggression against Iran, its consequences will be extended beyond the region.

The situation is clear and that it is Washington that needs to adjust to the realities of the region and seek solutions based on diplomacy, he underlined.

Gharibabadi warned that repeating past mistakes by resorting to military scenarios and threats would lead to consequences that would reach well beyond the region, adding that the US must now decide which path to adopt.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister said that Tehran has always maintained a constructive approach toward diplomacy and negotiations, while remaining prepared for any possible scenario.

MNA