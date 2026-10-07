UN special envoy for Lebanon meets Iran FM Araghchi in Tehran

During the meeting, Iran’s top diplomat emphasized Iran’s principled position in support of Lebanon's territorial integrity and national sovereignty, calling for the intensified United Nations’ efforts and actions to halt the Zionist regime's aggression and occupation in Lebanon.

Araghchi also announced Iran’s readiness to continue consultations and cooperation with the United Nations and regional countries to help maintain Lebanon's stability and security.

The UN special envoy for Lebanon Affairs presented his assessment of the latest developments and the situation in Lebanon in the shadow of continued Israeli occupation and efforts to consolidate the ceasefire to stabilize ceasefire and end war, expressing hope that, with the continued effective role of Iran and other regional parties, “we would witness an end to the war and the establishment of lasting peace and security in the region, particularly in Lebanon.”

During this visit, the UN Secretary-General’s representative also held separate meetings with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General for West Asia and North Africa Affairs Mehdi Shoushtari to discuss and exchange views on the recent developments in Lebanon and the region.

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