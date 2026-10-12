Iran’s interior min. travels to Baku for talks with officials

During the visit, Momeni is scheduled to hold high-profile talks with high-ranking officials of the host country in line with strengthening relations on the relevant fields.

In this trip, Iran’s Interior Minister Momeni is accompanied by Head of the National Disaster Management Organization Sajedinia, Governor General of Ardabil province Emami Yeganeh, Governor General of Gilan province Haghshenas, member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Rezazadeh, Advisor to the Interior Minister Khajehnejad, Advisor to the minister and Head of International Affairs at the Ministry of Interior Javaheri.

MNA