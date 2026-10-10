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Oct 10, 2026, 11:46 AM

Trump is weakening US globally: Foreign Affairs says

Trump is weakening US globally: Foreign Affairs says

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – Lashing out at US President Donald Trump’s policies, the Foreign Affairs has said that the Trump administration is deteriorating the relations of this country with its neighbors.

Trump is gutting America’s core geopolitical advantage, the Foreign Affairs reported.

According to this report, the United States must engage respectfully with its neighbors and rebuild its bilateral partnerships.

The Trump administration’s attack on Canada and Mexico is cracking the foundation of the United States’ global power, the report said, adding, “Friendly relations with neighbors enhance security, promote mutual economic gain, and make it easier to handle transnational challenges.”

Today, Canadians perceive US President Donald Trump’s high tariffs and belittling of their country as the “51st state” as assaults on Canada’s economy and independence. In Mexico, Trump’s economic coercion and threats of military intervention have revived deep historical anxieties about gringo hegemony.

MNA

News ID 248455

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