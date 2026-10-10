Trump is weakening US globally: Foreign Affairs says

Trump is gutting America’s core geopolitical advantage, the Foreign Affairs reported.

According to this report, the United States must engage respectfully with its neighbors and rebuild its bilateral partnerships.

The Trump administration’s attack on Canada and Mexico is cracking the foundation of the United States’ global power, the report said, adding, “Friendly relations with neighbors enhance security, promote mutual economic gain, and make it easier to handle transnational challenges.”

Today, Canadians perceive US President Donald Trump’s high tariffs and belittling of their country as the “51st state” as assaults on Canada’s economy and independence. In Mexico, Trump’s economic coercion and threats of military intervention have revived deep historical anxieties about gringo hegemony.

MNA