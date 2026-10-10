US must be readied for another ancient defeat by Iran: Rezaei

In a message released late on Friday, Iran’s top security official wrote, “When they go to Athens after suffering defeat and humiliation at the hands of Iran to construct a narrative of a civilizational war, they would do well to read another important chapter of history: the one in which the Roman emperor knelt before Shapur I of the Sasanian Empire.”

Anyone who invokes history must also be prepared for it to repeat itself, General Rezaei underlined.

Major General Mohsen Rezaei invoked Iran’s historic victory over the Roman Empire under Sassanid King Shapur I in response to a recent statement by the US Secretary of State, warning that history will repeat itself.

MNA