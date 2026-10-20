  1. Sports
Oct 20, 2026, 5:39 PM

Shot putter Khosravi snatches gold in Asian Para Games

Shot putter Khosravi snatches gold in Asian Para Games

Yasin Khosravi won the gold medal in the shot put at the para-athletics competition at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan.

At the conclusion of the second day of para-athletics events at the 5th Asian Para Games, Khosravi claimed gold in the men’s F57 shot put, Tehran Times reported.

The Iranian thrower recorded a distance of 15.25 meters to secure the gold medal. His performance also set a new Asian Para Games record, breaking the previous record held by a Chinese athlete.

Saudi Arabia’s Haidr Salamh won the silver medal with a throw of 14.97 meters, while India’s Hokato Hotozhe claimed bronze with a distance of 14.65 meters.

News ID 248757

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