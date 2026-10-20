Shot putter Khosravi snatches gold in Asian Para Games

At the conclusion of the second day of para-athletics events at the 5th Asian Para Games, Khosravi claimed gold in the men’s F57 shot put, Tehran Times reported.

The Iranian thrower recorded a distance of 15.25 meters to secure the gold medal. His performance also set a new Asian Para Games record, breaking the previous record held by a Chinese athlete.

Saudi Arabia’s Haidr Salamh won the silver medal with a throw of 14.97 meters, while India’s Hokato Hotozhe claimed bronze with a distance of 14.65 meters.