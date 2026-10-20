Haghighatshenas bags gold in para Ttekwondo

Haghighatshenas faced Japan’s Shunsuke Kudo in the men’s K44 under-70kg final at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Tuesday. The Iranian athlete won both rounds, with scores of 14–2 and 18–12, to secure the gold medal, Tehran Times reported.

On his way to the final, Haghighatshenas defeated Kazakhstan’s Din Muhammad Askar in the quarterfinals and overcame his Uzbek opponent in the semifinals before beating Kudo in the final.

With this victory, Iran’s para taekwondo team concluded the second day of competition with five medals: Haghighatshenas won gold, Zahra Rahimi claimed silver, and Parimah Tourani, Saeed Sadeghianpour, and Maryam Abdollahpour each earned a bronze medal.

MNA