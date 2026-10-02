Two Zionists killed, injured in plane carsh in Haifa

One person was injured and one was killed after a small aircraft crashed on Friday near Kafr Kara on the side of Highway 65, with rescue services on their way to the area, Israel's Fire and Rescue Authority announced, according to Reuters.

The Fire and Rescue Authority announced that firefighters from the Hadera station had arrived at the scene and had successfully reined in a fire which had broken out and was spreading towards nearby homes.

MDA treats burns on 34-year-old after aircraft crash

Magen David Adom (MDA) EMTs and paramedics provided on-site medical treatment to a 34-year-old injured man with burns who was evacuated to the hospital in moderate condition, and reported another person who was trapped inside the aircraft.

Fire and Rescue Authority later announced that the person who had been trapped in the aircraft had died.

MNA