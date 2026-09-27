Yemeni military shoots down Saudi reconnaissance drone

According to local Al-Masirah TV website, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces rigadier General Yahya Saree reported the downing of yet another Saudi army spy drone within Yemeni airspace.

The spokesman stated: "With the help of God Almighty, the Yemeni Armed Forces succeeded in shooting down an armed 'Karayel' spy drone belonging to the Saudi enemy over the Al-Tinah area in Hajjah province using an appropriate weapon."

The rate at which invading Saudi drones are being shot down in Yemeni airspace has accelerated.

MNA/6960471