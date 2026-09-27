"Palestine, liberation of our land our priority": Qassem

Accoridng to Al-Manar TV EN website, Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah held a ceremony to mark the martyrdom anniversary of leaders Sayyed Nasrallah and Sayyed Safieddine on Sunday.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a televised speech to the audience attending the cermemony.

"We mark the second anniversary of the martyrdom of the two Hezbollah secretaries general, a commemoration that honors the martyrs and affirms the continuity and steadfastness of the resistance," Sheikh Qassem said.

Addressing martyr Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, the new Hezbollah leader said, "You became a symbol of resistance worldwide; your teachings remain, and the path you built will continue, with Palestine and the liberation of our land remaining our priority."

Sheikh Qassem also addresse Sayyed Safieddine, saying, "Your journey was marked by jihad and service in Hezbollah, and you were a strong supporter and aide to Sayyed Nasrallah; you will remain a landmark in the resistance’s path."

Sheikh Qassem paid tribute to Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi and four Hezbollah commanders martyred in the Mighty Warriors Battle: Fouad Shukr, Ibrahim Aqil, Ali Karaki, and Suhail Husseini

Sheikh Qassem fuether paid tribute to Hezbollah commanders Nabil Qawouk and Abbas Nilforoushan, and to Haj Mortada, Haj Adel Bahsoun and Haj Maher Shaheen, who were martyred alongside Sayyed Safieddine

Sheikh Qassem: Those asking what the resistance has done have forgotten to ask what the state has done

He later saidm "When the November 27, 2024 agreement took effect, the Lebanese authorities were expected to fully assume responsibility, but no results followed."

The Hezbollah leader further asserted, "With the resistance fighters and the resistance’s people, and with such spirit and sacrifice, we have no choice but to persevere; we shall not be defeated, and never shall we accept humiliation."

The resistance leader concluded by saying that "The problem is the aggression, not the resistance; submitting to aggression to make it stop means surrender.

MNA