Yemen releases latest statement on no. of Saudi aristrikes

According to local Yemeni Al-Masirah TV website, General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, issued a statement on Saturday addressing the intensified attacks by the Saudi enemy against his country.

The spokesman stated that over the past 24 hours, the Saudi enemy carried out 27 airstrikes using F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets launched from the Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases. These Saudi airstrikes targeted civilian infrastructure—including bridges, roads, and other facilities—in the provinces of Taiz, Marib, Saada, Amran, Ibb, and Hajjah.

According to the report, Yahya Saree added that the total number of aggressive Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks has reached 1,059 since the escalation of hostilities began.

MNA/6959498