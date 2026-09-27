Pakistani army conducts 1st firing from submarine (+VIDEO)

Roughly five months after reports emerged regarding Pakistan's acquiring of eight Chinese submarines, Islamabad announced that the vessel had successfully conducted its maiden live weapon firing.

According to local Pakistani Dawn EN newspaper, the Hangor-class submarine arrived at Karachi Port in June, underscoring the deepening strategic defence cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Terming it a “major demonstration of operational readiness”, the army said the newly inducted PNS/M HANGOR accurately engaged a “designated long-range target with an anti-ship cruise missile” during the weapon firing exercise.

​Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf witnessed the firing, praising the submarine’s combat power and emphasising the “strategic importance of enhancing subsurface capabilities for credible maritime deterrence”.

“The milestone underscores the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to maintaining a modern, combat-ready force to safeguard national maritime frontiers and regional peace,” the army highlighted.

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