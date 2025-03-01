  1. World
Nicaragua withdraws from UN Human Rights Council

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Nicaragua announced on Thursday that it would withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Nicaragua announced on Thursday that it is withdrawing from the UN Human Rights Council, following accusations from experts appointed by the organization that President Daniel Ortega's government is engaged in widespread repression.

The decision to quit the council and all related activities was "irrevocable," Ortega's wife Rosario Murillo, who has been named "co-president" under contested reforms, told pro-government media, News.Az reported.

"These disrespectful mechanisms have lost their nature and essence," she said, accusing UN bodies of attacking Nicaragua's sovereignty.

