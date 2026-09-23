Iran FM slams European double standards

Araghchi met and held talks with the Dutch foreign minister on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly session. The two sides discussed bilateral relations between Iran and the Netherlands as well as regional and international issues.

The foreign minister strongly criticised European double standards towards developments in the region, particularly the silence and appeasement towards the aggressive actions and crimes committed by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran.

"European countries cannot claim to support the rule of law and human rights on the one hand, while on the other remaining indifferent to, and even supporting, blatant U.S. and Israeli military aggression against Iran," Araghchi said.

Recalling Iran's responsible approach in using diplomacy to remove U.S. pretexts on the nuclear issue, Araghchi described America's repeated agreement violations and warmongering as the main cause of the current insecurity in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. He stressed, "The only way to restore peace and stability in the region is to halt America's illegal and aggressive actions and respect Iran's rights and national interests."

The Dutch foreign minister, for his part, stressed the importance of using diplomacy and outlined his country's views on current regional developments and interaction between Iran and Europe.

MNA