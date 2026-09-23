Iran determined to defend its sovereignty: FM Araghchi

Araghchi, continuing his consultations with countries attending the annual UN General Assembly session, met Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday afternoon.

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan and on regional and international developments.

The foreign ministers reviewed the agreements and understandings reached between the two countries in various economic and trade fields, as well as issues related to security and cooperation in the South Caucasus region.

Both sides stressed the determination of the two countries to implement the agreements and to strengthen cooperation and coordination in the interest of both nations.

Araghchi explained the latest developments in the Persian Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz, and stressed Iran's determination to defend its sovereignty and national interests against U.S. and Israeli aggression and illegal pressure.

MNA