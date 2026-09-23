French FM says political solution only way out in Iran war

France's foreign ministry said Barrot made the remarks during a meeting with Araghchi in New York, stressing that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is an urgent priority and that its closure is a dangerous threat to regional stability.

Barrot, without referring to U.S.-Israeli aggression against Iran or their escalation in the Persian Gulf region, stressed France's adherence to international law and freedom of movement for ships.

Barrot also claimed, without referring to U.S. attacks on Iran during negotiations, that Tehran must return to the path of diplomacy.

He said Paris is ready to participate in ongoing efforts to achieve a political solution as the only possible way to resolve the conflict and remove existing concerns, particularly regarding Iran's nuclear programme.

MNA