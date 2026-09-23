Strait of Hormuz won't open under US pressure

Major General Seyyed Yahya Rahim Safavi, senior adviser and assistant to the Commander-in-Chief, said in a television interview that the Iranian people are the main pillar of the country's power and national security.

He said that in terms of achieving objectives, the Baathist regime, the Zionists and the Americans have all failed so far. "We have advanced greatly in the missile, drone and air defence systems sectors," he said.

"We have reached a level in missiles, air defence and territorial defence that if, God forbid, they [enemies] intend to land anywhere in Iran, they will certainly be destroyed," he said.

Safavi said Iran has at least 10 million trained Basij forces capable of defending all territorial areas.

On the security of vital regional waterways, Safavi said, "The Strait of Hormuz will not be opened by U.S. military pressure. It is Iran and Oman that can regulate its mechanism. We are in contact with the Omanis, although public reports show that America is obstructing this."

MNA