IRGC warns US over threats to Kuh-e Kolang

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, made the remarks in an interview with Qatar's Al-Arabi network, referring to US threats of military action against Iranian facilities.

"I will not give a definitive opinion on the speculation about Kuh-e Kolang, but if America intends to attack any point in our country, whether Kuh-e Kolang or elsewhere, we will respond with all our power," he said.

In a reference to recent US military propaganda about rescuing American pilots in Iran, which many analysts described as a Hollywood-style act, Mohebbi said, "We are not people of Hollywood propaganda and we do not reveal our military secrets. Our defensive power is proven in the field of action, not in the media."

He said that as Iran showed in the 40-day and 12-day wars, America will never be able to achieve its goals against Iran's defensive will.

Mohebbi said Iran does not reject diplomacy in any way. "Within the framework of this same diplomacy, it is us who impose our conditions and demands on the enemy," he said.

MNA