Iran, Iraq top diplomats discuss trade, security cooperation

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein that insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz is solely due to U.S. and Israeli aggression, and that security will only return if Washington stops its destabilising actions.

Araghchi met and held talks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly session in New York.

The two sides reviewed the progress of cooperation between the two countries across various fields, including economic, trade, consular and security matters, and stressed the continuation of efforts to develop relations in all areas of mutual interest.

The Iranian and Iraqi foreign ministers described the protection of shared border security as highly critical and stressed the importance of implementing the agreements reached in this regard and effectively confronting terrorist movements.

Araghchi briefed his Iraqi counterpart on the latest developments concerning the shipping situation in the Strait of Hormuz, including the understanding reached between Iran and Oman to determine safe routes for commercial shipping. He said, "The current insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz is solely due to the aggressive actions of the United States and the Zionist regime, and the return of security to this strait requires an end to America's destabilising actions."

The Iranian foreign minister also stressed the need for all countries in the region to adhere to the principle of good neighbourliness, especially by preventing aggressor parties from using their territory and facilities to prepare and carry out illegal and aggressive actions against Iran. He noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined and serious in defending its sovereignty and national interests.

MNA