  1. Technology
Sep 21, 2026, 6:07 PM

Iranian engineers develop indigenous engine control units

Iranian engineers develop indigenous engine control units

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – Iranian engineers at a knowledge-based company in Tehran have developed the start of widespread use of a new generation of advanced engine control units.

Accoridng to Press TV's report, the engine control units are the electronic "brains" that manage a vehicle's engine and the product has already entered service on multiple domestically manufactured car models.

The innovation was led by Azin Electro Idea, a relatively new firm operating within the Azin Khodro Industrial Group, which brings together up-to-date microcontrollers, refined software and careful calibration to deliver measurable reductions in fuel consumption and emissions.

The development reflects a broader capability that few domestic firms have reached, spanning hardware design, embedded software, calibration and series production.

It also carries practical consequences for industry and for the environment, since optimized combustion management translates directly into lower fuel consumption and cleaner exhaust.

For Iran's automotive sector, it represents a meaningful step toward supply security and reduced dependence on imported electronics in one of the vehicle's most strategically sensitive components.

MNA

News ID 247953

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