Iran warns enemy of more bitter defeats

The General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command issued a statement marking 31 Shahrivar and Sacred Defence Week, saying the date recalls the great epic in which the resistant Iranian nation, relying on firm faith and unity, created an impenetrable barrier against the military aggression of the Baathist enemy during the eight-year Sacred Defence and against all political, security and economic pressures of the Eastern and Western superpowers.

The statement said the Iranian nation, by overturning all conventional calculations in the world's military and strategic arenas, imposed an irreparable defeat on the body of global arrogance and the proxy forces of the American system of domination, namely Iraq's Baathist regime, without losing even a single inch of the country's sacred soil.

In the current situation, the statement said, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on God, the support of the heroic people, indigenous knowledge and strategic self-reliance in the defence industries and modern military technologies, have changed security equations in favour of the Islamic Ummah and the noble Iranian nation by inflicting heavy losses on the military-security infrastructure and strategic interests of America and the fake Zionist regime in West Asia.

The statement said the steadfast Iranian nation, after inflicting heavy blows to the American and Zionist enemies, will also powerfully impose another defeat on the black record of global arrogance in the face of the enemy's hybrid attacks, especially economic, cognitive and media wars.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command, while commemorating the memory of the great founder of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini, and the martyred leader of the Ummah, Imam Khamenei, and paying tribute to all the precious martyrs, veterans and their honoured families during the eight-year Sacred Defence and the second and third imposed wars, renewed their allegiance to the new Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

MNA