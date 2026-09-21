Mehr CEO addresses OANA meeting in Moscow

Rahmati, CEO of the Mehr Media Group, spoke about the role of media in shaping, safeguarding, and correcting narratives, particularly during crises.

He made the remarks at the "Strategies to Combat the Spread of Misinformation and Fake News" panel during the OANA 65th Anniversary media summit in Moscow.

At the beginning of his remarks, Rahmati highlighted the media's role in shaping public perception of reality, stating: "Today, media is not merely a tool for transmitting news; it can influence how people perceive reality, help shape public narratives, and—in some cases—even alter public perception of a crisis."

He added: "For that reason, the media's responsibility is not merely quickness in reporting the news; but accuracy, fact-checking, transparency, and professional morality are also fundamental components of that responsibility."

Elsewhere, Rahmati stressed that "The media should not create an artificial reality," adding that "The media must not allow an information vacuum to develop during a crisis."

According to Mehr CEO, "Documentation enables the independent verification of narratives," adding that "The case is not whether to discuss a crisis, but how to discuss it."

He continued "Documented reports can serve as a basis for international fact-finding."

Elsewhere, Rahmati said that "Transparently correcting errors is part of the media's responsibility."

"A correction must specify what was incorrect and how it has been rectified."

He went on to note that artificial intelligence (AI) should serve the journalist, not replace them.

He further said that media cooperation should not begin only during a crisis, concluding that professional ethics must form the basis to combat misinformation.

MNA/6954046