Pakistani interior minister Naqvi heads to Iran for talks

The informed source confirmed that Pakistan's interior minister would pursue the expansion of bilateral relations and coordination on matters of mutual interest during his visit to Tehran.

Earlier on Saturday, Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei, in a televised interview in response to a question about the objectives of the visit of the interior minister of Pakistan to Tehran and speculations about the possibility of conveying a specific message or plan from the United States, stated, “We have very good and growing relations with the neighboring country, Pakistan, and especially in the last few months, these relations have improved in all areas.”

The main goals of this visit is to follow up on the previous understandings inked between the two countries, particularly decisions reached at the leadership level, he said, adding, “It is natural for Pakistan—having played a mediating role—to seize the opportunity to raise regional issues, there is no indication so far that he is carrying a specific message or proposal from the United States.”

Pakistani Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has traveled to Tehran several times since Pakistan began its mediation efforts between Iran and the United States. During his recent visit, he met and held talks with President Masoud Pezeshkian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Major General Mohsen Rezaei, Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi; and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

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