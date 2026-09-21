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Sep 21, 2026, 11:04 AM

Pres. Pezeshkian to depart for NY on Tue. for UNGA meeting

Pres. Pezeshkian to depart for NY on Tue. for UNGA meeting

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will leave Tehran for New York on Tuesday to participate in the annual session of the 81st UN General Assembly (UNGA).

The Iranian president is expected to address the UN General Assembly and present Iran’s positions on international developments, particularly the US-Israeli war of aggression imposed against Iran.

The Iranian president will also hold high-profile meetings and consultations with the leaders of several countries on the sidelines of the UNGA meeting.

A high-ranking delegation will accompany him during the trip.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is being held under the theme “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.”

The high-level general debate is scheduled for September 22–26 and September 28 in New York, bringing together world leaders to discuss major international challenges.

The session’s agenda also includes high-level meetings on climate action, development, sea-level rise, pandemic preparedness and other global issues.

MNA

News ID 247945
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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