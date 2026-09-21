2 crew wounded after cargo vessel hit in Strait of Hormuz

Military authorities informed UKMTO that two crew members sustained “minor injuries”.
“Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO,” the agency said.
MNA
TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reports an oil tanker has been “struck by an unknown projectile” while conducting an inbound transit in the Strait of Hormuz.
Military authorities informed UKMTO that two crew members sustained “minor injuries”.
“Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO,” the agency said.
MNA
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