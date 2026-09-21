  1. Politics
Sep 21, 2026, 1:43 PM

2 crew wounded after cargo vessel hit in Strait of Hormuz

2 crew wounded after cargo vessel hit in Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reports an oil tanker has been “struck by an unknown projectile” while conducting an inbound transit in the Strait of Hormuz.

Military authorities informed UKMTO that two crew members sustained “minor injuries”. 

“Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO,” the agency said.

MNA 

News ID 247948

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News