"United Russia" after processing more than 95% of the protocols receives 57.83% of the votes – this is the party's maximum result in the State Duma elections since 2007. Earlier, activists and observers reported numerous violations during the voting in the southern regions of Russia.

The Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) – 13.81%, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) – 8.98%, and "New People" – 7.96%. "Fair Russia" with 4.96% at this moment did not overcome the five percent barrier, said the chairwoman of the Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, whose words were quoted today by "Interfax".

The Russian Party of Pensioners for Social Justice received 2.0%, the "Greens" – 1.15%, the "Communists of Russia" – 0.85%, "Rodina" – 0.72%, the Party of Direct Democracy – 0.35%, according to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission.

MNA