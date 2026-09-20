China reiterates opposition to US sanctions on Iran, Russia

China has reiterated its opposition to the unilateral sanctions imposed without the United Nations authorization after US President Donald Trump signed into law legislation expanding coercive measures targeting Russia and extending existing ones against Iran.

A Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson made the remarks on Saturday in response to the US passage of the Russia sanctions bill, saying Beijing opposed unilateral sanctions lacking a basis in international law and would reserve the right to take measures to protect its development interests.

"We have noted the relevant developments. China has always opposed unilateral sanctions that lack authorization from the United Nations and a basis in international law, and opposes so-called secondary sanctions measures taken against other countries on the pretext of involving third parties,” the official said.

“China has always carried out normal economic and trade cooperation with all other countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit. Such cooperation neither targets any third party nor is subject to disruption or coercion by any third party," the spokesperson said.

The statement came after Trump signed the so-called “Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026” into law on Friday, according to a White House release.

The legislation authorizes and expands sanctions, tariffs, and prohibitions targeting Russia, while extending existing illegal sanctions against Iran.

Among its provisions, the law allows the Trump administration to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on goods from the five largest importers of Russian oil or natural gas. It also provides for sanctions against Russian officials, banks, and vessels involved in transporting Russian energy.

The legislation further extends sanctions against Iran's energy and defense sectors that were due to expire after the end of 2026.

The bill passed the US House of Representatives on Wednesday by a vote of 262-159, after previously receiving Senate approval in an 86-11 vote, according to Press TV.

The legislation was championed by the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who had earned notoriety for his ceaseless warmongering alongside controversial and markedly strong alliance with the Israeli regime. Graham, who had become known by critics as the “merchant of death,” died unexpectedly following a “sudden and brief illness,” earlier this year.

MNA