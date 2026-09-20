US hits another boat in Caribbean, four dead

U.S. Southern Command announced that American forces targeted a boat in the Caribbean Sea on suspicion of carrying drug traffickers. The strike left at least four people dead.

It is not the first time the United States has targeted boats in the Caribbean Sea under the pretext of combating drug traffickers. According to estimates by CBS News, the U.S. military has destroyed dozens of vessels off Latin American coasts this year under the pretext of fighting drug trafficking, in operations that have killed more than 100 people.

Human rights groups have described this series of U.S. operations as extrajudicial executions and war crimes.

MNA