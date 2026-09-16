  1. Economy
Sep 16, 2026, 9:58 PM

Oil minister:

Iran's oil facilities damaged in war on track for restoration

Iran's oil facilities damaged in war on track for restoration

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad says that the reconstruction of oil industry facilities damaged during the US-Israeli-imposed war was progressing well.

Paknejad said on Wednesday that the remaining damaged capacity was expected to become available during the first half of the following Iranian year.

He said reconstruction work at four gas refineries and liquid fuel storage and loading facilities in Tehran that were hit and damaged during the war was progressing at a satisfactory pace.

A very large number of workers are involved in the reconstruction effort, Paknejad said, adding that progress was sufficiently rapid to be monitored on a weekly basis.

MNA

News ID 247825

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