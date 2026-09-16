Iran's oil facilities damaged in war on track for restoration

Paknejad said on Wednesday that the remaining damaged capacity was expected to become available during the first half of the following Iranian year.

He said reconstruction work at four gas refineries and liquid fuel storage and loading facilities in Tehran that were hit and damaged during the war was progressing at a satisfactory pace.

A very large number of workers are involved in the reconstruction effort, Paknejad said, adding that progress was sufficiently rapid to be monitored on a weekly basis.

MNA