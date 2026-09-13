Yemen reports 58 Saudi attacks in one day; vows response

Saree said the airstrikes had been carried out by F-15 fighter jets that took off from Khamis Mushait Air Base, located in the south of Saudi Arabia.

The general said, however, that Yemen will respond decisively to the attacks.

"God willing, the Saudis' attacks on our people will not go unanswered, and punishment is on the way," he said.

Yemen's al-Masirah television channel said earlier on Sunday that Saudi warplanes had launched aerial attacks against areas in the southwestern province of Ta'izz and the northwestern province of Sa'ada, without providing details about possible casualties.

The Saudi attacks on Yemen have intensified in the past few days after fighters from Yemen’s ruling Ansarullah movement advanced to key locations along and inside the strategic strait of Bab al-Mandab, located between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The advances make it possible for the Yemenis to easily control shipping through Bab al-Mandab, a key waterway responsible for nearly a 10th of the global oil supply.

Yemen has been under a Saudi blockade for more than a decade, since Ansarullah took over from a government closely linked to the kingdom.

Over the years, the Yemenis have become a major part of a regional resistance campaign against the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies.

MNA