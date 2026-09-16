New images show damage to US bases in Iran strikes

CBS News has published new images showing extensive damage to several U.S. military positions in the region following Iranian missile and drone attacks, citing serving American personnel who shared the photos anonymously.

The images were provided by U.S. servicemen who cited severe media restrictions in the American military as the reason for sharing them anonymously. One U.S. service member told CBS News that significant damage had been inflicted on U.S. bases, but that this had not reached the American public.

According to the network, one image recorded at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia shows a direct hit on a four-engine aircraft, with the rear section of the plane severed from the fuselage as a result of the attack.

MNA