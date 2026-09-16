  1. Politics
Sep 16, 2026, 9:52 AM

Iran’s FM Araghchi meets with his Chinese counterpart in Beij

Iran’s FM Araghchi meets with his Chinese counterpart in Beij

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, who is also member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, in the capital Beijing on Wednesday.

During this visit, Iranian and Chinese top diplomats will hold high-profile discussions and exchange views on bilateral relations as well as important regional and international issues.

Iran’s top diplomat made a one-day visit to China on Wednesday for talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, days ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the US.

The meeting provides an opportunity for the two sides to review relations between Iran and China and exchange views on important developments affecting the region and the international community.

MA/ 6948687

News ID 247800
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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