Iran’s FM Araghchi meets with his Chinese counterpart in Beij

During this visit, Iranian and Chinese top diplomats will hold high-profile discussions and exchange views on bilateral relations as well as important regional and international issues.

Iran’s top diplomat made a one-day visit to China on Wednesday for talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, days ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the US.

The meeting provides an opportunity for the two sides to review relations between Iran and China and exchange views on important developments affecting the region and the international community.

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