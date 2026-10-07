Powerful explosions heard in Riyadh

Reports indicate that the sound of several explosions was heard in Riyadh without any prior warning being announced.

At the same time, air traffic monitoring sources reported the suspension of flight operations at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

No further details about the cause of the explosions or their origin have been published so far.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for Yemen's armed forces announced that a Saudi CH-4 armed reconnaissance drone was downed in the sky over Al-Jawf province while carrying out hostile missions.

Air traffic monitoring websites also announced that flight operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh were suspended for the third time, amid ongoing disruptions in air traffic.

Saudi authorities have so far not published any response to the reports about the suspension of airport operations and the downing of the drone.

MNA