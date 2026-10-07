YAF announces fresh operations against Saudi positions

Yahya Saree, spokesman for Yemen's armed forces, announced that a Saudi CH-4 reconnaissance drone was downed in the airspace of Al-Jawf province.

He added that King Khalid airport in Riyadh was also targeted with a number of drones.

Saree said two military operations were carried out by Yemen's armed forces against Abha International Airport and Khamis Mushait base with a number of ballistic missiles and drones.

He said gatherings of enemy elements were targeted in a unique operation against the Adh Dhagharir barracks in Jizan, the Akfa barracks in Asir, and another barracks in Jizan.

MNA