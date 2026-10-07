Iran FM spokesman meets new German ambassador

Baghaei wrote on social media account that he hosted Germany's new ambassador to Iran and that they held a frank and useful conversation about current trends in international relations.

He added that confronting threats and challenges that endanger the rule of law and threaten international peace and security is a shared responsibility that requires insight, courage and cooperation.

"Today, I received the new German Ambassador to Iran, Amb Alex Dittmann, and we had an engaging and frank discussion on prevailing trends in international relations. Countering the threats and challenges that jeopardize the rule of law and endanger international peace and security remains a shared responsibility - one that calls for insight, courage, and cooperation," he posted on X.

MNA