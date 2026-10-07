Araghchi stresses Coop. with neighbors for regional safety

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said continued dialogue and cooperation with neighbours is Iran's chosen path toward building a safer and more stable region, after hosting Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Tehran.

In a message on his social media account about hosting his Armenian counterpart, Araghchi said he received Ararat Mirzoyan, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia, in Tehran on Monday, 13 Mehr.

He said the two sides reviewed the expanding relations between Tehran and Yerevan and ways to deepen cooperation in economic, trade, transport, energy and other areas of mutual interest.

Araghchi said they also discussed developments in the Caucasus and the importance of maintaining lasting peace and stability in the region. He said Iran believes regional issues must be resolved with the participation and initiative of regional countries and without interference from extra-regional forces.

The continuation of dialogue and cooperation with neighbours is the path emphasised by the Islamic Republic of Iran to build a safer, more stable and more prosperous region, he said, adding that Iran's neighbours are its priority.

MNA