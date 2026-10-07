Israeli forces raid Nablus in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces have raided the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, imposed a curfew, arrested several residents and demolished memorials to Palestinians killed by the Zionist regime, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reports.

Local sources told Wafa that troops entered the city from several directions before dawn with military jeeps, vehicles and a bulldozer, and declared a curfew. Soldiers have raided and searched homes in several neighbourhoods, including al-Dawar, the Northern Mountain, Rafidia and Khallet al-Amoud, and ransacked them, the sources said.

At least nine people have been arrested, among them journalist Omair Istitieh, brothers Hamza and Omar al-Kakhan, and brothers Osama and Islam Salameh, Wafa said. It added that the military bulldozer has also demolished memorials in the al-Dawar and Ras al-Ein areas.

MNA