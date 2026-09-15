Several Iranian fishermen missing after drone attack on boats

Ahmad Nafisi, deputy political, security and social governor of Hormozgan province, said the two fishing boats were attacked near Larak Island and Bandar Kargan. A number of fishermen on board are missing, and search and rescue operations have begun.

Relief forces and responsible agencies are conducting search and rescue operations in the area, and the latest status of the missing fishermen is under review, Nafisi said.

He added that further details about the incident and the fishermen's condition will be announced.

MNA