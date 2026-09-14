Iran condemns Austria’s refusal of issuing visa for AEOI head

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson describes Austria’s decision to deny visas to an Iranian delegation attending the IAEA General Conference as "absolutely unjustified".

Mohammad Eslami, who is also Iran’s vice president for nuclear affairs, had been scheduled to speak at the conference on Monday, according to a US official cited by Bloomberg.

The official said Austria denied a UN-requested sanctions waiver that would have allowed Eslami to enter the country following US urging. A lower-level Iranian representative may address the gathering later in the week.

The move comes days after the IAEA reported construction activity at Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain site, which has drawn renewed scrutiny from Washington.

MNA