Routine ops. continue in majority of Iran's land border gates

Mehr News Agency correspondents from across Iran have reported that only a few of border crossings in the country's southwest and west have faced restrictions on the movement of passengers and commodities.

Meanwhile, traffic at the country's eastern and northwestern borders are underway as normal, with the transport of goods and the travels of passengers going ahead as usual.

The developments come weeks after Washington in a hostile action announced tough sanctions against any finanaical trade with Iran as its aggression continues.

The Iraqi government also restricted Chazzabeh and Shalamcheh border crossings in southwest Iran since yesterday under the pressure from the US after alleged attack on an oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia from Iraqi soil, for which the Americans blame the resistance groups in Iraq. The Iraqi movement has categorically rejected the attack on Saudi Arabia despite last month's deadly aggression on their bases.

Iran has shared border gates with 15 neighbors.

MNA/6945571