Oman deal will not mean reopening of Hormuz: Araghchi

Araghchi made the comments in an interview with Al Araby Al Jadeed, where he also said the agenda of Monday’s meeting in Oman would include discussing a new maritime route in the Strait of Hormuz.

“We will provide the details of the agreement with Oman and the maps related to the new route to the participating countries,” he said as reported by Press TV.

Araghchi further clarified that an understanding with the Sultanate of Oman “in no way means the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iran’s condition for reopening the strait was “the return of the United States to its commitments under the Islamabad memorandum,” he added.

The foreign minister also said Tehran believed responsibility for ensuring regional security and stability rested solely with the countries of the region.

“We hope these talks will pave the way for future consultations on issues of concern to the countries of the region,” he said.

The comments came ahead of a regional meeting in Oman on Monday involving Iran, Iraq and other countries bordering the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

MNA