Tehran to host Andrei Stenin press photo exhibition

The opening ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. local time, and the selected works will be on display until September 22.

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest is an annual event in news photography aimed at discovering young talent, supporting professional standards in photojournalism and raising the standards of documentary photography in Russia and worldwide.

In its 11th edition, held in 2025, around 2,000 works from photographers in 40 countries were submitted, with young photographers from 15 countries named as winners and selected entrants. Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Spain and Myanmar were among the countries represented.

The exhibition includes visual narratives by young photographers on contemporary global events and issues, capturing social and human developments, crises, the environment, daily life and other realities in news and documentary photography.

Entries are traditionally judged by experts from major world media and renowned photographers who have won international awards. The contest is organised by the Rossiya Segodnya media group, and touring exhibitions of selected works are part of the programme.

The Tehran exhibition is organised by Rossiya Segodnya with the Mehr Media Group and the Iranian Photographers' House.

MNA