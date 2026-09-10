Iran ready for rapid offensive operations

Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh, speaking at an exercise of special operations teams of the IRGC's Mohammad Rasulullah Division, honoured the martyrs of the 12-day war, the Ramadan war, the Battle of Hormuz and the 27th Division's martyrs.

"We have passed the stage of defensive and air defence confrontation, and today we stand on the threshold of offensive operations, a turning point whose effects the enemies will soon understand," he said.

Hassanzadeh said the same enemies who had claimed at the start of the 12-day war that the Islamic Republic would fall within days were now trapped in a limited geography in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, in the powerful hands of the IRGC and army naval and aerospace forces, spending their nights in stress and anxiety.

He said victory was not achieved through equipment and technology alone. "Firm faith, heartfelt belief in divine victory, and following the school of martyrs such as Hemmat, Motevasselian, Tangsiri, Bagheri, Mehrabi, Hajizadeh, Pakpour and Salami determine the fate of wars. Today, by God's grace, in missile, drone and naval technology, we have reached a point where we have thwarted the enemy in achieving its goals," he said.

The commander announced the organisation of offensive teams, units and divisions for special and lightning operations. "Today we are ready to be present at any point in the country with high speed and to destroy the enemy in any situation. This offensive approach sends a clear message to the enemies," he said.

Hassanzadeh also referred to the massive "Janfada-ye Iran" exercise of 313,000 participants, saying registration at mosques, squares, offices and neighbourhoods had been unprecedented. On 27 Shahrivar (September 18), he said, the world would witness the organised and powerful presence of the Iranian people, who through resistance, steadfastness and resilience had brought the enemy to its knees.

He said the Americans, "criminal Trump" and "cursed Netanyahu" could not answer their own publics and elites. "They claimed to have destroyed our armed forces, but today the armed forces of the Islamic Republic stand stronger than ever. They wanted to seize the Strait of Hormuz, but today it is the will of the Iranian nation that manages this vital energy artery."

He said the world now recognises Islamic Iran as the Axis of Resistance and one of four powers determining global equations. "The Strait of Hormuz, the popular forces and the full readiness of our fighters are part of our components of power, and on 27 Shahrivar the world will witness a manifestation of this greatness."

MNA