Yemen targets Saudi’s Aramco, airbase with ballistic missiles

Saudi Arabia’s Aramco facilities in Abha, cities of Najran, Jizan, air base of Khamis Mushait were targeted by the Yemen’s armed forces with the ballistic missiles, he underlined.

Yemen has vowed to target Saudi troops, continue ‘siege-for-siege’ equation until blockade is lifted, he said, adding, “Significant damage’ inflicted on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco facilities, airbase in south part of the country.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, armed forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that dozens of ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) struck Aramco infrastructure in the cities of Abha, Najran, and Jizan, as well as the King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait.

He described the strikes as "precise and direct," causing significant damage to the targeted facilities.

The unprecedented escalation comes in response to 121 Saudi airstrikes launched over the past 72 hours against multiple Yemeni governorates, including Ma'rib, Al-Bayda, Al-Hudaydah, Taiz, and Al-Jawf.

The most devastating of these attacks targeted the central prison in the Al-Hazm district of Al-Jawf province.

According to the Yemeni Ministry of Public Health and Population, the airstrike left 14 casualties: seven people were killed, including six inmates and a visiting child, and seven others were wounded, including a female visitor.

Rescue and search operations are still ongoing at the targeted site.

MNA