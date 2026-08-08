Yemen targets Saudi military centre, warns of new equation

Military spokesman Yahya Saree said the strikes were carried out after careful monitoring of Saudi troop movements, warehouses, vehicles and military equipment at the centre. He said the operations were "precise and effective."

Saree said Yemen's Armed Forces remained committed to two principles: "blockade for blockade" and "targeting the gathering centre of the Saudi aggressors wherever they may be." He warned that no Saudi mobilisation or force deployment to maintain the siege on Yemen would be met without an "immediate and severe" response.

The spokesman called on those he described as "misled and deceived" among the Yemeni people to leave Saudi camps and return to their homes "before it is too late," warning them not to become "fuel for treacherous entities" that had tied their fate to foreign powers.

MNA