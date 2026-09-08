  1. Politics
Sep 8, 2026, 9:45 AM

Iraq’s FM stresses resolving diplomatic disputes btw Iran, US

Iraq’s FM stresses resolving diplomatic disputes btw Iran, US

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has emphasized the importance of dialogue between Iran and the United States and the need to resort to the diplomatic channels to resolve differences between the two countries.

Speaking in his meeting with the Lebanese foreign minister, the Iraqi top diplomat reemphasized the resolving the differences between Iran and the United States through the diplomatic channels and dialogue.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the growing tensions in the region and its negative repercussions, stressing the importance of preventing further tension in the region.

The Iraqi foreign minister placed special emphasis on the significance of the dialogue between Iran and the United States and the need to resort to the diplomatic channels to resolve the differences in order to help reduce tension and strengthen security and stability in the region.

MA/ISN 1405061711220

News ID 247544
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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