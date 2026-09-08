Iraq’s FM stresses resolving diplomatic disputes btw Iran, US

Speaking in his meeting with the Lebanese foreign minister, the Iraqi top diplomat reemphasized the resolving the differences between Iran and the United States through the diplomatic channels and dialogue.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the growing tensions in the region and its negative repercussions, stressing the importance of preventing further tension in the region.

The Iraqi foreign minister placed special emphasis on the significance of the dialogue between Iran and the United States and the need to resort to the diplomatic channels to resolve the differences in order to help reduce tension and strengthen security and stability in the region.

MA/ISN 1405061711220