Iran strikes two US airbases in Jordan

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it struck two U.S. airbases in Jordan — King Hussein and al-Azraq — with ballistic missiles on Monday, destroying technical and repair infrastructure and fighter aircraft positions.

In a statement, the IRGC said its aerospace forces carried out a combined missile and drone operation in response to an air attack by the "American-Zionist enemy" on the island of Larak. The operation targeted the technical and maintenance infrastructure and aircraft deployment areas at the two bases, inflicting heavy damage.

The IRGC warned that "aggression and crime" would not solve the enemy's failure to weaken Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, and that every strike would be met with "more crushing responses."

The IRGC statement also praised the Iranian people for "183 nights of uninterrupted epic presence in the field," which it said had astonished the enemy and given hope to the oppressed.

MNA