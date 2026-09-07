Diplomacy in full harmony with other pillars of Establishment

Speaking at his weekly press briefing among reporters on Monday, he stated that the US must be held accountable for its aggression waged against Iranian nation and also war crimes committed against the noble nation of the country.

The US economic war waged on Iran is not just targeting Iran as it targets sovereignty of nations, free trade, he said, stating that the US must be held accountable for its aggression committed against Iranian people.

Turning to the US attack on Iranian civilian vessels, Baghaei underlined that the US attack on Iran's civilian vessels is an act of terror and war crime.

“US economic war is a new wave of coercive, illegal action”

The West Asia region is in a turbulent state, accusing the US of months of military and economic aggression, he maintained.

Turning to the US-European anti-Iran IAEA draft resolution, the spokesman stressed that the US-European anti-Iran IAEA draft resolution is based on agency director's politicized and politically-motivated reports.

In response to a question on the Strait of Hormuz, he underlined that Hormuz Strait has become unsafe due to US attacks, naval blockade orchestrated against Iran.

The US-E3 attempts to refer Iran's nuclear file to UN Security Council are illegal, he continued.

Region is in a state of turmoil

Baghaei added, "Our region is in a turbulent state. The US-Israeli aggression against Iran began on February 28 and still continues up to the present time. America's economic war is another example of the US’s coercive actions."

Referring to the heinous crimes committed by the occupying regime of Israel in Gaza, he noted, “At the same time, the Israeli regime's crimes continue in Gaza and Lebanon. The genocide in Gaza continues without any interruption."

Negotiation is a tool for advancing the country's goals

Regarding the statements put forward by Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Major General Mohsen Rezaei on change of strategy in the field of negotiations, he added, “Negotiation is absolutely neither bad nor good, but rather a tool for advancing the country's affairs. Diplomacy moves in harmony with other pillars of the Establishment, supports the Armed Forces, and keeps pace with the national interests of the Iranian nation.”

In continuation of the path of diplomacy, Baghaei pointed out that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is subject to the decisions made by the relevant authorities.

Regarding the Israeli regime's aggression against southern Lebanon, he said that the Zionist regime enjoys a kind of immunity due to the support of the United States, the inaction of the United Nations, and the indifference of European countries that claim to be defenders of the human rights.

The Israeli regime's actions against Lebanon are a violation of sovereignty, he said, adding that these actions show more than ever the importance of resistance and the use of resistance to protect Lebanon's dignity.

Referral of Iran's case to the UN Security Council ‘based on IAEA Chief’s report

Regarding the West's efforts to refer Iran’s case to the UN Security Council, the foreign ministry spokesman said that the draft resolution is based on a report handed over by the ISEA Chief Rafael Grossi. Wherever they fall short, they [Western countries] turn to the IAEA and its chief.

Condemning US and Israeli attempts to pressure the UN nuclear chief and pave the way for referring Iran’s nuclear file to the UN Security Council, he warned that Tehran will take necessary measures in response to any such move.

A draft resolution seeking action against Iran is based on a report issued by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, Baghaei stated, arguing that Western countries have repeatedly resorted to the IAEA chief whenever they fail to advance their objectives.

Operation "Military Fury" failed to achieve its goals

Regarding the Pentagon's order to end Operation "Military Fury," Baghaei said that this was an operation that the American press itself called Operation" Military Fury "from the beginning. What is evident is that this aggressive act failed to achieve its goals and discredited America.

Participating in US's aggressive action amounts to complicity

Regarding the possibility of South Korea's participating in a war against Iran and Iran's response, Baghaei added, “Our position is clear and we had good relations with South Korea and we value it. Everyone knows that any participation in the US's aggressive action is complicity and will complicate the situation and this will not make developments safer.

“We did not take an official position and were in contact with Seoul through the embassy. We have issued this warning to all countries not to become a tool for the US's aggressive action against Iran."

BRICS to provide further diplomatic opportunities

Responding to questions about the absence of a bilateral meeting between the Iranian and Chinese presidents during the SCO summit, Baghaei said President Masoud Pezeshkian held meetings with leaders from several countries, while a brief meeting also took place with China’s premier.

He said summit schedules are often limited and do not allow lengthy meetings with every participating leader. Baghaei stressed that Iran–China relations remain strong and that the absence of one bilateral meeting should not be considered significant. He said BRICS would provide an opportunity for consultations.

Iran signals response to reckless moves

Baghaei said the actions of the United States and the three European countries were a sign of ill will, which indicate an intention to escalate tensions.

He warned that Iran would adopt the necessary measures in response to any “reckless” action by Washington or the European parties.

Attacking commercial ships and civilians is no honor for US

Regarding the US claim regarding the attack on Sirik port, the foreign ministry spokesman said, "It is not honorable for the US to resort to attacking commercial ships. It is completely unacceptable for such a power to resort to attacking civilians and killing at a wedding party to put pressure on Iran. The action that Iran took against the US warship is within the framework of Iran's inherent right."

The negotiating ball is still in US court

Referring to the US demand for new negotiations, Baghaei said, "Our position is clear. The insecurity that the US has imposed must be resolved by stopping all aggression, economic sanctions, and naval blockades. Our position was clear and we included our views in the memorandum of understanding. The problem was that the US violated its obligations 26 days after the memorandum of understanding inked. The ball has been in the US court for a long time; they themselves initiated the aggression and they themselves violated their obligations in the memorandum of understanding."

Iran's stance on Europe's support for US will be proportionate to their actions

Regarding Europe's support for the United States in the war with Iran, he said, "Given the practical behavior of countries, we will present our positions. We have announced our position regarding the participation of countries in the aggression against Iran. Our position regarding Europe has been stated many times, and we will adopt our positions in accordance with their actions.”

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